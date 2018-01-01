Clear
Thousands attend March for Our Lives rally in downtown Portland

Thousands of people participated in the March for Our Lives rally and march in downtown Portland Saturday.

Posted: Mar. 24, 2018 4:54 PM
Updated: Mar. 24, 2018 5:46 PM

Thousands of people participated in the March for Our Lives rally and march in downtown Portland Saturday.

The nationwide March for Our Lives rally was organized by survivors of the Feb. 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people.

The event is demanding legislative action in Congress that addresses gun violence and school safety.

Portland's rally started at 10 a.m. at the North Park Blocks. People then began marching through downtown at 10:30 a.m. and end at Pioneer Courthouse Square.

Temperatures remain below average after the snowstorm.
