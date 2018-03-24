These grandmothers in Texas have had enough of gun violence

Among the crowd of protesters at a March for Our Lives rally in Fort Worth, Texas, were a group of older women wearing matching orange T-shirts and hoisting ENOUGH! signs.

Scroll for more content...

The group, which calls themselves Grandmothers against Violence, carried a banner that read, "We Have Your Backs."

Larry Lutz of Arlington, Texas, posted a photo of the women Saturday morning on Instagram.

It wasn't clear Saturday whether the women were affiliated with Grandmothers against Gun Violence, a Seattle-based gun control group.

The March for Our Lives protests are being led by students. But members of the older generation clearly don't want to be left out.

READ: This marcher is only 6. But as her sign says, so were the Sandy Hook victims