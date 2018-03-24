Clear

These grandmothers in Texas have had enough of gun violence

Among the crowd of protesters at a March for Our Lives rally in Fort Worth, Texas, were a group of older women wearin...

Posted: Mar. 24, 2018 2:04 PM
Updated: Mar. 24, 2018 4:22 PM

Among the crowd of protesters at a March for Our Lives rally in Fort Worth, Texas, were a group of older women wearing matching orange T-shirts and hoisting ENOUGH! signs.

The group, which calls themselves Grandmothers against Violence, carried a banner that read, "We Have Your Backs."

Larry Lutz of Arlington, Texas, posted a photo of the women Saturday morning on Instagram.

It wasn't clear Saturday whether the women were affiliated with Grandmothers against Gun Violence, a Seattle-based gun control group.

The March for Our Lives protests are being led by students. But members of the older generation clearly don't want to be left out.

Temperatures remain below average after the snowstorm.
