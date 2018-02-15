Obama's message to marchers: 'You're leading us forward'

Former President Barack Obama tweeted his support for students marching across the US to demand gun control, telling them they're leading the charge.

"Michelle and I are so inspired by all the young people who made today's marches happen," the tweet said. "Keep at it. You're leading us forward. Nothing can stand in the way of millions of voices calling for change."

Earlier this month, the Obamas penned a letter to the students of Parkland, Florida, in the wake of the tragic school shooting last month that left 17 dead and launched a national conversation on gun violence.

In the letter, dated March 10, the former President and first lady wrote that the students' leadership has "helped awaken the conscience of the nation."

"We wanted to let you know how inspired we have been by the resilience, resolve, and solidarity that you have all shown in the wake of unspeakable tragedy. Not only have you supported and comforted each other, but you've helped awaken the conscience of the nation, and challenged decision-makers to make the safety of our children the country's top priority," the handwritten note said.

The letter continued, "We have no doubt you are going to make an enormous difference in the days and years to come, and we will be there for you."