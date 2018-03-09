Clear
Here's what US lawmakers have done about gun control since the Parkland shooting

Mar. 24, 2018
Mar. 24, 2018

Speaker after speaker at March for Our Lives rallies around the US urged lawmakers to take action on gun control or face consequences at the voting booth.

"When politicians send their thoughts and prayers with no action, we say no more," Parkland, Florida shooting survivor David Hogg told a rally in Washington on Saturday.

So what have what legislators in the US done since the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School? Here are some highlights:

  • The US House of Representatives passed a bill to fund more security at schools. But the bill lacked any gun control measures.

  • Florida Gov. Rick Scott signed a bill named after Marjory Stoneman Douglas High that raised the minimum age to purchase a firearm to 21.

  • The Illinois Senate also passed a bill that raises the legal age to buy assault weapons to 21.

