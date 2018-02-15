Clear
This Parkland shooting victim would have turned 18 today

As he read the names of the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, student Cameron Kasky saved one name for last:

Posted: Mar. 24, 2018 12:21 PM
Updated: Mar. 24, 2018 1:14 PM

As he read the names of the 17 victims of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, student Cameron Kasky saved one name for last:

Nicholas Dworet.

"And I saved Nicholas for the end, because today is Nicholas' birthday," Kasky said, speaking at the March for Our Lives rally in Washington DC on Saturday.

"Nicholas, we are all here for you. Happy birthday."

Nicholas was a 17-year-old senior when he was killed. He had been recruited for the the University of Indianapolis swim team and would have been an incoming freshman this fall.

"Nick's death is a reminder that we are connected to the larger world, and when tragedy hits in places around the world, it oftentimes affects us at home," Robert L. Manuel, University of Indianapolis president, soon after the shooting last month.

READ: These are the victims of the Florida school shooting

