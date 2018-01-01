Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

In Tokyo, they're holding up the names of Americans killed by guns

They stood silently, each of them holding a placard bearing the name of someone who lost their lives to a bullet....

Posted: Mar. 24, 2018 11:29 AM
Updated: Mar. 24, 2018 11:47 AM

They stood silently, each of them holding a placard bearing the name of someone who lost their lives to a bullet.

Scroll for more content...

"Steve Curnow. Age 14. 1999. Columbine"

"Josephine Gay. Age 7. 2012. Sandy Hook"

This was the scene at the March for Our Lives in Tokyo, where participants highlighted the names and ages of Americans killed in gun violence.

"I wasn't able to participate (I found out about it at the last minute), but wanted to see and photograph this amazing historic event," Nathan Kawanishi, an American who's visiting Tokyo, told CNN.

"I admire the courage and strength of the students at Parkland, and fully support their movement."

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Rochester
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 20°
Heavy snow returns across our area for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events