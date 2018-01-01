Clear
South Korea says North Korea agrees to hold high-level talks

South Korea said Saturday that North Korea has accepted its proposal to hold high-level inter-Korean talks next week....

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 10:33 PM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 11:25 PM

South Korea said Saturday that North Korea has accepted its proposal to hold high-level inter-Korean talks next week.

In a statement, South Korea's Unification Ministry said the talks are planned for Thursday.

The talks were first proposed by South Korea to be held in the Panmunjom truce village in the Korean Demilitarized Zone.

North Korea said it will be represented by a three-member delegation led by Ri Son Kwon, chairman of the Peaceful Reunification of the Fatherland Committee.

South Korea stated earlier that its three-member delegation will be led by Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon.

