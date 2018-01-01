Clear
Virginia Port Authority officer behind bars for 46 child porn charges with victim well-known to him

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 5:45 PM

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 5:45 PM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 6:59 PM

John Princeton, a Virginia Port Authority police officer, is now behind bars for 46 felony child pornography charges.

A News 3 investigation discovered one of Princeton's victims is very well-known to him, according to newly filed court documents.

Princeton was arrested at his home on Windsor Woods Blvd on February 14. At that time, he was charged with 40 counts of possession, distribution, manufacturing and selling child porn.

A judge granted Princeton bond later that month but he was arrested again on March 2 for six more of the same type of charges.

In court on Thursday, Princeton had a bond hearing scheduled where the Commonwealth's Attorney was appealing the bond set for the 40 original charges.

Princeton is already locked up for the additional six charges so he will now stay behind bars after his bond was revoked by a judge for his first set of 40 felony charges.

The VA Port Authority issued the following statement back in February:

"The Port of Virginia has been advised by the Virginia Beach Police Department that a Virginia Port Authority Police officer was arrested on Feb. 14, 2018. At this time, the port has placed the officer on unpaid administrative leave and is conducting and internal investigation. The Virginia Port Authority Police Department will cooperate with the Virginia Beach Police Department's ongoing investigation."

Portsmouth Police also confirmed Princeton was employed with them from October 29, 2001 until January 31, 2017.

The Commonwealth's Attorney's office said they try to keep alleged criminals behind bars when they have this magnitude of serious charges against them.

Princeton will be back in court on April 12.

