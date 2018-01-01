Kentucky school employees protest state budget cuts with walk-ins

Northern Kentucky school employees staged walk-ins before and after classes on Friday to protest proposed Kentucky budget cuts directed at school districts and the lack of a viable pension reform bill.

Scroll for more content...

Members of Kenton County and Boone County school districts are among those participating. Simon Kenton High School social studies teacher Christine Hoerlein said they want students to be competitive internationally, and cutting funding for technology limits that growth. She said budget cuts to the school's student resource center would be "devastating."

"We need to restore the funding for our youth service centers that do so much to help our students in need, students who are underprivileged for various reasons, (and) our students who are homeless. They need funds to meet the needs of those students. We need to keep the pension funding that teachers were promised," Hoerlein said.

Members of Kenton County and Boone County school districts are among those participating. Simon Kenton High School social studies teacher Christine Hoerlein said they want students to be competitive internationally, and cutting funding for technology limits that growth. She said budget cuts to the school's student resource center would be "devastating."

"We need to restore the funding for our youth service centers that do so much to help our students in need, students who are underprivileged for various reasons, (and) our students who are homeless. They need funds to meet the needs of those students. We need to keep the pension funding that teachers were promised," Hoerlein said.