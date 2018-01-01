Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts

Drew Barrymore shows she's sorry for dissing Jake Gyllenhaal with literal sign of affection

Even if Jake Gyllenhaal was actually peeved that Drew Barrymore sort of dissed him during a recent appearance on "The...

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 12:57 PM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 2:10 PM

Even if Jake Gyllenhaal was actually peeved that Drew Barrymore sort of dissed him during a recent appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," there's no way he's still mad.

Scroll for more content...

On Thursday night, Barrymore walked the red carpet for the Season 2 premiere of her Netflix series "Santa Clarita Diet" while holding a sign that declared her love for her former co-star.

The display of affection came one day after Barrymore was forced to rank three of her former co-stars during an appearance on Corden's late-night talk show in a segment called "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts."

Barrymore was challenged by Corden to rank three of her former co-stars -- Gyllenhaal, Adam Sandler and Hugh Grant -- from most talented to least talented. If she didn't, she had to eat turkey testicles.

Barrymore named Gyllenhaal the least talented, "So I don't have to eat a turkey ball."

"Next time I run into him, I'll be like, 'Dude, it was like selling you down the river or eating a turkey's balls,'" she said. "And by the way, I don't even care if he hates me."

Apparently, she did a little.

Gyllenhaal and Barrymore appeared in 2001's "Donnie Darko" together.

The second season of "Santa Clarita Diet" is streaming now on Netflix.

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 33°
Albert Lea
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 35°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Heavy snow returns across our area for tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events