Spice Girls animated film reportedly in the works

The '90s-nostalgia fix we've been waiting for may soon happen.The Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham "Posh Spice," ...

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 12:03 PM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 12:40 PM

The '90s-nostalgia fix we've been waiting for may soon happen.

The Spice Girls, Victoria Beckham "Posh Spice," Emma Bunton "Baby Spice," Melanie Chisholm "Sporty Spice," Melanie Brown "Scary Spice," and Geri Halliwell "Ginger Spice," have signed off their likenesses to be used in an animated film, according to Variety.

The singers would reportedly each possess a special "girl power" in the film, obviously.

CNN has reached out to representatives of the women for comment.

The Spice Girls recently reunited for a social gathering, sparking headlines of a potential reunion tour when Beckham posted a photo from their get together.

But what caused even more of a stir was when Mel B appeared on the daytime talk show "The Real" and hinted that the group might be performing at the upcoming royal wedding in May.

Related: Will the Spice Girls perform at the royal wedding?

In the words of these fab ladies, we'll tell you what we want, what we really, really want -- all of the above, please.

