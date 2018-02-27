Fall Out Boy, G-Eazy to headline gun violence prevention show ahead of 'March For Our Lives'

Fall Out Boy and rapper G-Eazy are set to headline a concert Friday night in Washington, DC, that will benefit gun violence prevention groups ahead of Saturday's "March For Our Lives."

Thousands are expected to take to the streets of the nation's capital over the weekend to demand that Congress take action on guns, weeks after 17 people were gunned down last month at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

"This is a time for action. We need to support the Parkland teens, and kids across the country," Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz said in a statement. "We have their backs, and we must demand our lawmakers do more to end this gun violence crisis."

The "Stay Amped" concert will also include surprise guest appearances, including students from Marjory Stoneman, who became leaders on this issue and organized the march to keep the national conversation on gun control in the spotlight.

The show, which will also feature stars like Lizzo and BeBe Rexha, will benefit former Rep. Gabby Giffords' Courage to Fight Gun Violence organization and the Everytown for Gun Safety Action Fund.

"I've been an avid follower and supporter of Everytown since the Orlando nightclub tragedy," singer and rapper Lizzo said in a statement. "The fight for human rights is a no brainer, and when our youth are threatened we must do everything in our power to protect them."