Blockbuster founder Wayne Huizenga has died. He was the only entrepreneur to build three different Fortune 500 companies during his career -- Blockbuster video, Waste Management and AutoNation.

At one time, Huizenga had owned three sports teams where he lived in South Florida -- the Florida Marlins, the Florida Panthers and the Miami Dolphins. He was worth $2.8 billion, according to Forbes.