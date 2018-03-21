Clear

Lyft offers free rides to March for Our Lives participants

Ride-hailing service Lyft will offer free rides to those attending ...

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 9:02 AM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 9:58 AM

Ride-hailing service Lyft will offer free rides to those attending the March for Our Lives rallies this weekend.

Scroll for more content...

In a blog post, the company said it has teamed up with march organizers in 50 US cities to offer the service. It said it's committing as much as $1.5 million for the rides.

To take advantage of it, a rally attendee will have to reserve a ride to his or her city's march and receive a code. (This post tells you how to do it.)

Earlier this month, Lyft co-founders John Zimmer and Logan Green wrote a letter to the students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the catalyst behind the rallies after a deadly shooting at their school.

"We believe there is something seriously wrong when the threat of gun violence is so frequent and real throughout our country. And like many, we are inspired by your leadership."

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 25°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Snow returns tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events