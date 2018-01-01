Matt Bomer buys out hometown theater for 'Love, Simon' showing

Matt Bomer grew up in a conservative household in Spring, Texas, and knows what it is to feel different.

On Thursday, the actor shared on Instagram that he and his husband, Simon Halls, bought out a theater in his hometown to offer a free showing of the movie "Love, Simon."

"This is an important movie, and a really good one," he wrote in the caption. "I know you'll love it so come watch for free this Sunday!"

The film is a coming-of-age tale about a closeted gay teen based on the novel "Simon vs. the Homo Sapiens Agenda" by Becky Albertalli, and it stars Nick Robinson, Jennifer Garner and Josh Duhamel.

Bomer, 40, was asked during a 2017 after-show appearance on "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen" if he realized he was gay in high school.

"On some level, yeah," said the star of "The Normal Heart" and "Magic Mike XXL." "But I think to protect myself at a semirural public high school in Texas, I was sort of like, 'Well, I'll put this off to the side right now.' "

Bomer said he came out after high school when he was working at the Utah Shakespeare Festival and became inspired by the gay artists there who were living openly.