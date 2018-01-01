One dead in France supermarket hostage-taking

One person has been killed and others taken hostage at a supermarket in a southern French town of Trebes, according to media reports citing the local mayor.

The office of the public prosecutor said it had opened a murder investigation in relation to an act of terrorism.

The incident unfolded at a Super U supermarket late Friday morning. A local prosecutor said the attack appeared to be "ISIS-inspired," CNN affiliate BFM TV reported.

Images from the scene showed police and security personnel surrounding the supermarket.

French Interior Minister G-rard Collomb said on Twitter that he was on his way to Trebes. He had been briefed by security forces and a security cordon has been established in the area, he wrote.

"Avoid the area and stay tuned to the instructions from authorities."

France had faced a string of terror attacks in recent years, including the deadly 2015 Paris attacks, as well as several smaller-scale assaults.

President Emmanuel Macron is in Brussels and is expected to speak publicly later Friday.