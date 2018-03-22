Clear
Trump pushes House Intel report findings

Posted: Mar. 23, 2018 5:46 AM
Updated: Mar. 23, 2018 6:21 AM

President Donald Trump on Friday promoted the House Intelligence Committee's findings on Russian meddling in the 2016 election as a way to vindicate himself from the investigation into potential collusion between his campaign and Russia.

"House Intelligence Committee votes to release final report. FINDINGS: (1) No evidence provided of Collusion between Trump Campaign & Russia. (2) The Obama Administrations Post election response was insufficient. (3) Clapper provided inconsistent testimony on media contacts," Trump wrote on Twitter.

The committee voted along party lines Thursday to release the Republican report on Russian meddling, which concludes the committee found no evidence of collusion between Trump's team and Russian officials.

