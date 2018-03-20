Pence's daughter supports John Oliver's parody book about gay rabbit

Second daughter Charlotte Pence revealed she's "all for" comedian John Oliver's parody book, which depicts her family's pet rabbit as gay, because the proceeds go to charity.

"I think imitation is the most sincere form of flattery, in a way," Pence said in an interview with Fox Business Network on Tuesday.

"But in all seriousness, his book is contributing to charities that I think we can all get behind. We have two books that are giving to charities that are both about bunnies, so I'm all for it, really," she continued.

Pence also tweeted Wednesday that she's "happy to support charities and important causes" by purchasing the book.

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Presents a Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo" was released a day before the Pence family released their own book, "Marlon Bundo's Day in the Life of the Vice President." The parody picture book takes aim at the vice president for his conservative stances on LGBTQ issues, depicting pet bunny Marlon Bundo's budding romantic relationship with another male bunny.

As of Wednesday, the parody was the No. 1 best-seller on Amazon. Oliver said proceeds from his book will benefit the Trevor Project, a suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth, and AIDS United.

The original book about the bunny was written by the vice president's daughter and illustrated by second lady Karen Pence. A portion of the proceeds will benefit A21, a nonprofit dedicated to combating human trafficking, and Tracey's Kids, an art therapy program for pediatric cancer patients.