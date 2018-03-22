China plans to hit US with tariffs following Trump trade sanctions

China plans to slap tariffs on $3 billion worth of imports of US goods in the latest move to increase trade tensions between the two countries.

Scroll for more content...

The country's Commerce Ministry said Friday that the trade sanctions would target US-made products ranging from pork to steel pipes.

The decision came just hours after President Donald Trump directed the US trade representative to level tariffs on about $50 billion worth of Chinese imports following a seven-month investigation into the intellectual property theft.

-- CNN's Steven Jiang contributed to this report.