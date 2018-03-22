Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch - Winter Storm Warning View Alerts

China plans to hit US with tariffs following Trump trade sanctions

China plans to slap tariffs on $3 billion worth of imports of US goods in the latest move to increas...

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 7:56 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 9:27 PM

China plans to slap tariffs on $3 billion worth of imports of US goods in the latest move to increase trade tensions between the two countries.

Scroll for more content...

The country's Commerce Ministry said Friday that the trade sanctions would target US-made products ranging from pork to steel pipes.

The decision came just hours after President Donald Trump directed the US trade representative to level tariffs on about $50 billion worth of Chinese imports following a seven-month investigation into the intellectual property theft.

-- CNN's Steven Jiang contributed to this report.

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Our next winter storm will be here by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events