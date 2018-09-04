Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Trump replaces H.R. McMaster as national security adviser with John Bolton

President Donald Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster has agreed to resign, a White House official announc...

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 5:50 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 6:08 PM

President Donald Trump's national security adviser H.R. McMaster has agreed to resign, a White House official announced on Thursday.

Scroll for more content...

"The two have been discussing this for some time. The timeline was expedited as they both felt it was important to have the new team in place, instead of constant speculation," the official said. "This was not related to any one moment or incident, rather it was the result of ongoing conversations between the two."

McMaster will be replaced by John Bolton, Trump tweeted.

"I pleased to announce that, effective 4/9/18, @AmbJohnBolton will be my new National Security Advisor. I am very thankful for the service of General H.R. McMaster who has done an outstanding job & will always remain my friend. There will be an official contact handover on 4/19."

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 38°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Austin
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 39°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Rochester
Few Clouds
42° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Our next winter storm will be here by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events