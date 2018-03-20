Woman suing over Trump affair story to appear on CNN

Karen McDougal, who reportedly signed an agreement in 2016 compelling her silence about an affair with President Donald Trump years prior, is scheduled to appear on CNN Thursday night.

Scroll for more content...

The interview is set to air at 8 p.m. ET on CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360." In addition to live television viewing, the interview can also be viewed via CNNgo and via CNNgo apps for Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire, Samsung Smart TV and Android TV along with all CNN mobile apps for iOS and Android.

It would be McDougal's first televised interview since the former Playboy model filed a lawsuit earlier this week against American Media Inc., the company that owns The National Enquirer, to be released from an agreement with the company.

Shortly before the presidential election, The Wall Street Journal published a story that said American Media Inc. paid $150,000 to McDougal, but did not run her story in a tabloid maneuver known as "catch and kill." The contract, according to the Journal, did not require the Enquirer to run the story and compelled McDougal's silence.

A corporate spokesman for American Media Inc. provided a statement to CNN in response to the suit on Tuesday, saying McDougal "has been free to respond to press inquiries about her relationship with President Trump since 2016" and that the company had not "silenced" her.

The New Yorker published an article last month that referenced an eight-page document McDougal wrote about the alleged affair, which a friend provided to the magazine and McDougal confirmed.

The White House has said Trump denies the affair.