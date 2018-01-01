New app lets user get paid to wait in line

An Omaha man is set to launch an app connecting those who don't want to wait in line for big events to those who will wait for them - for a price.

InLine4You already has a website. Founder Darren Hromadka says he was inspired to start the service a few years ago, after talking with people in town for a Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting.

Already, thousands of users have signed up for the service and can become a lucrative side gig for some.

"It's typically about $20-$25 an hour, just depending on the demand," he said. "I will share with you last year, we have offers of up to $400 or $500 for four hours of the Berkshire event. So it just depends on the event and the demand and how many sitters we have available."

"Hoppers," or people who don't want to stand in line, set their price. "Spotters," or those who get paid to wait, can accept or decline their terms.

The app is set to launch in April.