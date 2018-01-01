Clear
Wheaton College football player charged in hazing case enters plea

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 3:13 PM

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 3:13 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 3:13 PM

A Wheaton College football player pleaded guilty on Thursday to one count of misdemeanor battery in a hazing case.

Noah Spielman, 21, entered his plea Thursday in DuPage County court after prosecutors agreed to dismiss nine counts of felony charges.

Noah Spielman now has to do 100 hours of public service.

Nine felony counts against him were dropped.

He was one of five players accused of injuring a teammate in 2016.

The victim, Charles Nagy, suffered shoulder injuries that required surgery and ended his football career.

