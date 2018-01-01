Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

Trump jokes on advice to his younger self: 'Don't run for president'

President Donald Trump had some surprising advice to his younger self: "Don't run for president."Trump was ask...

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 2:56 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 3:14 PM

President Donald Trump had some surprising advice to his younger self: "Don't run for president."

Scroll for more content...

Trump was asked what advice he would give to his 25-year-old self at a Generation Next Summit at the White House on Thursday, an all-day meeting between millennials and administration officials to discuss economic policies of interest to younger voters.

The President's answer, delivered with a smile, elicited laughter from the audience -- including his daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump.

Trump extrapolated that before he ran for president, he was much more popular in the press.

"I got the greatest publicity until I ran for office," Trump said.

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Albert Lea
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Broken Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 40°
Charles City
Overcast
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 43°
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 40°
Our next winter storm will be here by Friday night
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events