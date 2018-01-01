Trump jokes on advice to his younger self: 'Don't run for president'

President Donald Trump had some surprising advice to his younger self: "Don't run for president."

Trump was asked what advice he would give to his 25-year-old self at a Generation Next Summit at the White House on Thursday, an all-day meeting between millennials and administration officials to discuss economic policies of interest to younger voters.

The President's answer, delivered with a smile, elicited laughter from the audience -- including his daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump.

Trump extrapolated that before he ran for president, he was much more popular in the press.

"I got the greatest publicity until I ran for office," Trump said.