USPS mail carrier hit and killed by own truck

Michigan State Police say a USPS mail carrier was killed when she was hit by her own truck delivering mail on Wednesd...

Posted: Mar. 22, 2018 2:56 PM
Updated: Mar. 22, 2018 3:14 PM

Michigan State Police say a USPS mail carrier was killed when she was hit by her own truck delivering mail on Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the mail carrier was on Blind Lake Rd. in Lyndon Township, northwest of Ann Arbor, around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

She was delivering a package at a resident with the USPS mail truck parked at the top of the driveway. For reasons not known at this time, the vehicle rolled down the driveway, struck the mail carrier and then pinned her between the truck and a guardrail.

The woman, identified as a 56-year-old Tracy Sylo, of Pinckney, was pronounced dead at the scene.

