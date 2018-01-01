Fire officials: Man bitten by rattlesnake in Arizona

Surprise Fire officials say a man was taken to the hospital after he was bitten by a rattlesnake on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called out to a rural farming area near the Loop 303 and Cactus Road where the snake bite occurred.

A man around 50 years old was reportedly moving equipment when the snake bit him on the finger.

Fire officials say they're not surprised rattlesnakes are out, though it's a little early for activity.

According to the United States Forest Service, most rattlesnake bites occur between April and October when there is the most activity outdoors.

In case of a rattlesnake bite, the Forest Service says to:

Stay calm

Call Dispatch via radio or 911

Wash the bite area gently with soap and water if available

Remove watches, rings, etc., which may constrict swelling

Immobilize the affected area

Keep the bite below the heart if possible

Transport safely to the nearest medical facility immediately.