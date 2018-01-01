Hispanics in the US Fast Facts

Here's a look at the Hispanic population in the United States.

Facts: The Census Bureau describes Hispanic or Latino ethnicity as "a person of Cuban, Mexican, Puerto Rican, South or Central American, or other Spanish culture or origin regardless of race."

Hispanic people are the largest minority in the United States. Only Mexico has a larger Hispanic population than the United States.

By 2060, the Census Bureau projects that Hispanic people will comprise over 28% of the total population with 119 million residing in the United States.

In 2016, Hispanics made up 11% of the electorate, up from 10% in 2012.

Census 2016 Estimates:

There are an estimated 55 million Hispanic people in the United States, comprising over 17% of the population.

California is the state with the largest Hispanic population -- an estimated 15 million, followed by Texas and Florida. All three of these states comprise more than half (55%) of the Hispanic population.

These are the states where more than an estimated 30% of the population is Hispanic: Arizona, 30.5%; California, 38.6%; New Mexico, 47.8%; and Texas, 38.6%.

There are more than one million Hispanic residents in nine US states - Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York and Texas.

Of the English-speaking Hispanics in the United States, a majority, an estimated 57.5%, are bilingual.

Second only to English, Spanish is the language most used in the United States, as of 2016. It is spoken by approximately 38 million Hispanic people in the country, plus an additional 2.6 million non-Hispanics.

An estimated 40 million US residents, or 13% of the population, speak Spanish at home.

Of the 55,199,107 Hispanic people in the United States, the following is a breakdown of how they define their race:

White: 36,294,406

Some other race: 14,457,853

Two or more races: 2,549,453

Black: 1,143,499

American Indian and Alaska Native: 513,491

Asian: 189,308

Native Hawaiian and Other Pacific Islander: 51,097

