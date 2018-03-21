Politicians blanket Twitter with DC snow day photos

It wasn't just the kids who enjoyed the snow Wednesday. Politicians shared their snowy day on Capitol Hill and at the White House on Twitter after a spring nor'easter dumped inches of snow on the nation's capital.

Scroll for more content...

First lady Melania Trump shared a photo of the White House looking like a winter wonderland.

While the federal government closed for the snow, lawmakers were still on Capitol Hill attending hearings and working on an omnibus spending bill that will keep the federal government running through September.

Members, however, did take a break from the busy day to enjoy the weather.

Democratic Rep. Dan Kildee of Michigan made a point of scoffing at the few inches of snow and its paralyzing effect on the city.