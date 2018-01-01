Republican Rick Saccone concedes 8 days after Pennsylvania special election

Democrat Conor Lamb announced Wednesday that his Republican opponent, Rick Saccone, has conceded in the close special election last week for Pennsylvania's 18th Congressional District.

"Just got off the phone with my opponent, @RickSaccone4PA, who congratulated me & graciously conceded last Tuesday's election," Lamb tweeted Wednesday. "I congratulate Mr. Saccone for a close, hard-fought race & wish him the best. Ready to be sworn in & get to work for the people of #PA18."

Former Saccone campaign spokesman Patrick McCann said he had spoken to Saccone's team Tuesday. "The tweet is accurate," he said.

Saccone trailed Lamb by around 700 votes in the latest count in the Pittsburgh-area race, which took place eight days ago.

A spokesperson for the National Republican Congressional Committee did not immediately return a request for comment.