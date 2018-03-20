How your data makes Facebook billions

Scroll for more content...

Sen. Ed Markey wants Mark Zuckerberg to testify to Congress under oath about Facebook.

The Massachusetts Democrat responded on Facebook to Zuckerberg's statement on the Cambridge Analytica scandal, writing on the social media post, "You need to come to Congress and testify to this under oath."

The message comes after Zuckerberg, who is the CEO of Facebook, broke his silence five days after the news broke this weekend that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President Donald Trump's campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge.

Zuckerberg pledged Wednesday to take a series of steps to protect data and fix what he called a "breach of trust" between the social network and its users.

"We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. "I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again."

Zuckerberg is also set to speak with CNN's Laurie Segall in an interview to be broadcast on "Anderson Cooper 360" at 9 p.m. ET.

Markey's message comes a day after Christopher Wylie, a former Cambridge Analytica contractor, agreed to speak to Congress amid growing calls on Capitol Hill for him to testify.

Christopher Wylie, the Cambridge Analytica contractor who has spoken out in recent days about the company, agreed to give an interview and documents to House Intelligence Committee Democrats, according to a committee official. A spokesman for Wylie also confirmed this to CNN.