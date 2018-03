Pedro Pablo Kuczynski renuncia a la presidencia de Perú

Mason City Overcast 37° Hi: 41° Lo: 27° Feels Like: 32° More Weather Albert Lea Overcast 36° Hi: 38° Lo: 29° Feels Like: 36° More Weather Austin Broken Clouds 37° Hi: 39° Lo: 27° Feels Like: 32° More Weather Charles City Broken Clouds 39° Hi: 42° Lo: 28° Feels Like: 32° More Weather Rochester Few Clouds 36° Hi: 36° Lo: 26° Feels Like: 30° More Weather

Conditions will remain quiet as temperatures warm up again before Thursday ahead of the snow on Friday night.