Sixth grade student found dead in Wisconsin middle school

A sixth-grade student was found dead inside a River Falls school Monday, police said in a news release.

According to police, officers were called to Meyer Middle School after someone called 911 about an unresponsive student. Those officers found an 11-year-old student dead at the school.

Police did not say how the student died and said the River Falls Police and Pierce County Medical Examiner were investigating.

A report by RiverTowns.net said that the school Superintendent Jamie Benson sent a message to families that said, "The death of any young person is a loss that, in one way or another, affects us all."

The report also said the death did not appear to be criminal in nature.

According to that same report, Benson also told families that a concerning social media post made by a student at River Falls High School was investigated, but was deemed not credible by authorities.