Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Watch View Alerts

CNN to interview Mark Zuckerberg in aftermath of Facebook's data debacle

Five days after a data scandal first upended Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to give a rare interview with CNN....

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 2:46 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2018 4:35 PM

Five days after a data scandal first upended Facebook, CEO Mark Zuckerberg is set to give a rare interview with CNN.

Scroll for more content...

Zuckerberg will sit down with CNN's Laurie Segall for an interview that will air on "Anderson Cooper 360" at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

The interview comes amid an uproar over news reports that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President Donald Trump's campaign, accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge.

Zuckerberg broke his silence earlier on Wednesday with a Facebook post calling the incident a "breach of trust" between the social network and its users.

"We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you," Zuckerberg wrote in the post.

Facebook says the data was initially collected by a professor for academic purposes in line with its rules. The information was later transferred to third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, in violation of Facebook's policies, Facebook has said.

Despite his high-profile position running one of the world's largest companies, Zuckerberg typically prefers to speak through Facebook posts and events rather than interviews.

Zuckerberg's public silence until Wednesday led to frustration among some inside the company. Politicians on both sides of the Atlantic have also called for Zuckerberg to testify before their legislative bodies.

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 36°
Austin
Broken Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 32°
Rochester
Few Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Conditions will remain quiet as temperatures warm up again before Thursday ahead of the snow on Friday night.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events