Cowboy Camp welcomes kids from Dallas homeless shelters

It looks like a regular day at camp. Excited voices -- and a even little shrieking -- but for these kids, Hope Supply Co.'s spring break camp is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

"These kids are living in homeless shelters and transitional living centers, and there is no way that their parents would be able to send them to a camp like this," Hope Supply Co.'s Liz Muth said.

It's a traditional, camp-like experience for some pretty special kids.

"Instead of staying at their homeless shelter and not really doing anything, they are outdoors and enjoying all these great activities that they otherwise would not be able to do," Muth said.

Each day, the three-day camp offers different activities that are all apart of the non-profit's overall mission.

"At Hope Supply, we are just really really focused on the children. We believe that every child should have access to clean clothing, diapers, school supplies and recreational activities and programs," Muth said.

Activities that may seem a little scary at first.

"It's it's scary to go up on a zip line and zip line yourself down, but at the end of the day, over coming those fears allows them to have some fun while simultaneously teaching them to face challenges head on," she said. "They are kids kids who just want to go out and have fun, be bold, be fearless, have a good time, and play with their friends. And there is no reason they shouldn't have those experiences."

With 44,000 children served each year, Hope Supply Co. is making a real difference. During the summer, their Summer Splash for Hope at Hawaiin Falls offers fun outdoor activities for kiddos.

You can help by donating supplies, volunteering, or making monetary donations. To learn more visit hopesupply.org.