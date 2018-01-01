Clear

St. Louis County health officials warn of possible measles exposure at multiple locations

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 12:58 PM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2018 12:58 PM

The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is warning individuals they may have been exposed to measles last week.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is working with the county's department of public health to notify individuals of possible measles exposure on March 13 or March 14. The known exposures may have occurred on March 13 at The Magic House in Kirkwood, Racanelli's New York Pizzeria in Kirkwood and Homewood Suites in Chesterfield. On March 14 the only known location where the exposure may have occurred is the Homewood Suites in Chesterfield.

Symptoms of measles, which is highly contagious, generally include a rash that appears between 7 and 21 days after exposure. Other symptoms include a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes.

Anyone who believes they were exposed to measles should contact their healthcare provider if they develop cold-like symptoms with a rash, which will usually look like flat red spots that break out on the face and spread downward.

The department of public health is also advising people to check with their healthcare provider to ensure they are up-to-date on their measles vaccine.

It will be more like spring for the next couple of days.
