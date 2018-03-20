Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:

-- In the end, the Austin serial bomber blew himself up. He detonated an explosive in his vehicle as police closed in, injuring one officer. Even so, police still warned the public to stay vigilant for possible package bombs still out there.

-- More than 4,500 flights are canceled as 70 million people brace for ANOTHER nor'easter.

-- President Trump is furious about the leak of a warning by national security advisers who told him not congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election, a source told CNN. Trump commended Putin anyway in a phone call.

-- A longtime Fox News analyst blasted the network as a "propaganda machine" as he announced he's stepping down.

-- A Holocaust denier is now officially the Republican nominee in a Chicago-area race for the US House after running unopposed in Tuesday's primary.

-- Authorities are trying to use Florida's new gun law to restrict the Parkland shooter's brother from accessing firearms. Zachary Cruz was caught skateboarding at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and is being held on $500,000 bond on a trespassing charge.

-- An "atmospheric river" in the sky could unleash catastrophic rain on Southern California. Officials, fearing flash floods and mudslides, ordered evacuations.

-- Stephen Hawking's ashes will rest near the graves of other scientific greats, including Sir Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin, in tribute to the world-famous physicist.

-- A satellite that looks like giant disco ball and was meant to inspire humanity soon will come plummeting back to Earth, ending the party much sooner than anticipated.