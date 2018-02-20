Jimmy Fallon joins growing list of celebrities who are supporting March for Our Lives

Jimmy Fallon used his "Tonight Show" platform to call on gun control advocates to participate in this Saturday's March for Our Lives demonstrations.

"I just want to remind everybody that this Saturday, March 24, students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School have organized a march in Washington," Fallon said on Tuesday's show. "It's called the March for Our Lives, and it's to tell the government, loud and clear, that we demand change on the issue of gun control."

The main march will be held in Washington, D.C., with more than 800 related events taking place around the world.

March for Our Lives is a demonstration created and organized by #NeverAgain, a group of students who survived the February 14 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun control advocacy group, is helping the students plan and coordinate the event.

"I'll be there, with my family, to support the students," Fallon said. "And I encourage all of you, families, students, teachers, anyone who wants change head to Washington this Saturday, or find a local march happening in your city, and show your support for these kids as they make their voices heard. Our future is speaking, and we should listen."

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney, Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg are among those who have donated $500,000 each in support of the march this weekend.

"Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School," George Clooney said in a statement. "Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we're donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event."

Event organizers have also raised more than $3 million through a GoFundMe campaign that was launched a few days after the shooting.