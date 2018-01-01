Run-D.M.C., Fleetwood Mac among the latest Library of Congress recording preservations

The Library of Congress announced on Wednesday that it will preserve the recordings of 25 additional artists and personalities in the National Recording Registry, including hip-hop group Run-D.M.C.'s 1986 album "Raising Hell," Fleetwood Mac's 1977 album "Rumours" and the 1965 soundtrack to "The Sound of Music."

Single song additions include "Footloose" by Kenny Loggins, "My Girl" by The Temptations and "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You" by Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine.

The Library of Congress began the registry in 2002, and since then 500 titles have been named to the list. Most of the list is made up of music, but it also includes notable recordings of significant moments in history.

Last year's additions included hip-hop group NWA's "Straight Outta Compton" album, David Bowie's "The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars" album and Judy Garland's 1939 single, "Somewhere Over The Rainbow."

You can check out the 2017 list below:

1990s

1) "Yo-Yo Ma Premieres Concertos for Violoncello and Orchestra" (album), various (1996)

1980s

2) "Rhythm Is Gonna Get You" (single), Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine (1987)

3) "Raising Hell" (album), Run-D.M.C. (1986)

4) "Footloose" (single), Kenny Loggins (1984)

1970s

5) "Le Freak" (single), Chic (1978)

6) "The Gambler" (single), Kenny Rogers (1978)

7) "Rumours," (album), Fleetwood Mac (1977)

8) "An Evening with Groucho" (album), Groucho Marx (1972)

1960s

9) "New Sounds in Electronic Music" (album), Steve Reich, Richard Maxfield, Pauline Oliveros (1967)

10) "Alice's Restaurant Massacree" (single), Arlo Guthrie (1967)

11) "The Sound of Music" (soundtrack), Various (1965)

12) "My Girl" (single), The Temptations (1964)

13) "King Biscuit Time" (radio), Sonny Boy Williamson II and others (1965)

14) "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" (single), Tony Bennett (1962)

1950s

15) "Calypso" (album), Harry Belafonte (1956)

16) "(We're Gonna) Rock Around the Clock" (single), Bill Haley and His Comets (1954)

17) "How I Got Over" (single), Clara Ward and the Ward Singers (1950)

1940s

18) "Folk Songs of the Hills" (album), Merle Travis (1946)

19) Proceedings of the United Nations Conference on International Organization, where the UN world charter was signed (1945)

1930s

20) "If I Didn't Care" (single), The Ink Spots (1939)

21) The Complete Beethoven Piano Sonatas (album), Artur Schnabel (1932-1935)

22) "Sitting on Top of the World" (single), Mississippi Sheiks (1930)

23) "Lamento Borincano" (single), Canario y Su Grupo (1930)

1920s

24) Standing Rock Preservation Recordings, George Herzog and Members of the Yanktoni Tribe (1928)

1910s

25) "Dream Melody Intermezzo: Naughty Marietta" (single), Victor Herbert and his Orchestra (1911)

