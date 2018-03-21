Clear

Trump hails 'great job' by Austin law enforcement

President Donald Trump congratulated law enforcement Wednesday after authorities appeared to locate a man suspected o...

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 6:22 AM
Updated: Mar. 21, 2018 7:53 AM

President Donald Trump congratulated law enforcement Wednesday after authorities appeared to locate a man suspected of a series of deadly bombings in Austin, Texas.

"AUSTIN BOMBING SUSPECT IS DEAD. Great job by law enforcement and all concerned," Trump tweeted.

The bombing suspect killed himself inside his car with an explosive device early Wednesday as authorities closed in, police said.

Since the bombings began earlier this month, investigators frantically searched for clues, calling the attacks the work of a "serial bomber" who increasingly changed tactics. The bombings killed two people and left the Texas capital terrorized with fear for 19 days.

