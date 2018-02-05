Clear

Holocaust denier is officially the GOP nominee in Chicago-area House race

Posted: Mar. 20, 2018 8:28 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2018 9:23 PM

A Holocaust denier is now officially the Republican nominee in a Chicago-area House race after running unopposed in Tuesday's primary.

Arthur Jones' campaign website includes a section titled "Holocaust?" and he has been involved with anti-Semitic and racist groups since the 1970s, according to the Anti-Defamation League.

The Illinois Republican Party denounced Jones' campaign earlier this year, saying there is "no place for Nazis like Arthur Jones" in the GOP or the country.

"The Illinois Republican Party and our country have no place for Nazis like Arthur Jones. We strongly oppose his racist views and his candidacy for any public office, including the 3rd Congressional District," Illinois Republican Party Chairman Tim Schneider said previously in a statement.

Jones will face off against the Democratic nominee in the 2018 midterm election to represent the solid blue district, where Rep. Dan Lipinski has held the seat for more than a decade. The 3rd District represents parts of Chicago and nearby suburbs, including La Grange and Western Springs.

Lipinski, a blue-dog, anti-abortion Democrat, is up against Marie Newman, a political newcomer who had the support of several progressive groups and liberal lawmakers, including Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York and Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

