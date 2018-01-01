Couple Sentenced for Murder-for-Hire, Teen Sex Crimes

A husband and wife from the Poconos were sentenced Monday in Monroe County court for crimes including sex with a teen and a murder-for-hire plot.

Robin Transue from Mount Pocono will spend up to four years in state prison for admitting to hiring a hit man to kill her husband and having sex with a minor.

Keith Transue was sentenced for knowing about the abuse and not reporting it.

Robin Transue was sentenced to 18 to 48 months in state prison for admitting to hiring a hitman to kill her husband and having sex with a 14-year-old boy. She pleaded guilty to these charges in December of 2017.