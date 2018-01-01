Philadelphia man in custody after leading police on 77-mile chase from Dauphin County

A Philadelphia man is in custody after leading State Police on a 77-mile chase that began in Susquehanna Township early Tuesday morning.

Scroll for more content...

Abdallah Al Widian, 24, is facing possession of unstamped cigarettes, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment and various other traffic violations for the incident.

Around 1:00 a.m., police clocked a gray 2017 Lincoln MKZ traveling over 90 mph in a 55 mph zone on Interstate 81 northbound near mile marker 65 in Susquehanna Township.

Police noted that the vehicle, later found to be driven by Al Widian, was making several improper lane changes and police attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

Al Widian's vehicle fled at a high rate of speed before continuing onto Interstate 78 eastbound traveling over 130 mph at times.

After three unsuccessful spike strip attempts, State Police were able to finally slow Al Widian's vehicle with a fourth set of spike strips around mike marker 49 on Interstate 78.

The vehicle was slowed enough allowing police to use a PIT maneuver to end the pursuit near mile marker 54 in Upper Macungie Township, ending the chase after 77 miles and approximately 38 minutes.

The pursuit went through four counties and involved State Police from five different barracks.

Police found a total of 369 cartons of untaxed and unstamped cigarettes, estimated at $40,000 worth.

Police seized the cigarettes from the vehicle, and Al Widian is currently at Dauphin County Judicial Center awaiting arraignment.

No one was injured during the chase.