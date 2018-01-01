Winston-Salem police make plans to prevent rocks being thrown at vehicles on highways

Winston-Salem police are making plans to prevent people from throwing rocks at drivers on highways.

Sgt. Amy Gauldin said there were two incidents where vehicles were hit by rocks over the weekend, but it was three incidents happening near the area of U.S. 52 and Research Parkway last November that spurred the department's action.

"You don't know who's in the car, it could be your relative in the car," said Amatullah Saleem, president of the Happy Hill Neighborhood Association.

Gauldin added that there are access points to the area of the highway from nearby apartments near Humphrey Street, which is an area of interest.

Gauldin says she is working with the department's crime analysis for research on problem areas and is considering making changes to prevent crime through environmental design. For example, making recommendations to increase lighting, signage and fencing in the area.

"It's nice to put up signs, and block things maybe, but that doesn't always work," Saleem said.

Instead, Saleem says the association is expanding and creating more youth programs.

"The things that really deter negative behavior is giving them something positive to do," she added.

Gauldin says the department has done foot patrols in the area to deter the criminal activity. She also plans to communicate with community stakeholders to see what they believe are viable solutions.