Wray: Trump 'never asked me to do anything' on Russia probe

FBI Director Christopher Wray said in an interview that aired Tuesday evening that he feels no political pressure from the White House and said President Donald Trump has not made any requests of him regarding the ongoing Russia investigation.

"He's never asked me to do anything with the Russia investigation," Wray told NBC in an interview.

In the interview on "NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt," Wray would not confirm or deny if he had threatened to resign while under pressure from Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

"I have been very clear from the minute I was nominated to the minute I walked in the door to countless opportunities since then that I am always unwaveringly committed to doing this job by the books, independently, following our rules and our processes free from political or partisan influence," Wray said.

Pressed again, Wray responded, "I'm not going to talk about specific conversations."

Wray took the top post at the FBI last year following Trump's dismissal of FBI Director James Comey, who later said Trump had tried to pressure him on investigations. In January, Trump denied Wray had threatened to resign after reports that the newly minted FBI director had done just that when pressed to make staffing changes at the FBI.

Citing an internal recommendation, Sessions fired former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe last week following months of sustained criticism from Trump.