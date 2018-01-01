$5K reward offered for information on racist graffiti at Kettering University

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information on the racist graffiti found on a Mid-Michigan campus earlier this month.

The graffiti found at Kettering University caused classed to be canceled on March 13.

In a memo sent to students from University President Dr. Robert K. McMahan, students were confronted on March 8 with "racist and profane graffiti" in a restroom of Thompson Hall.

"This is simply, in the strongest possible language, unacceptable," McMahan wrote in the memo. "Words and actions such as these have no place at our university, nor do those who would perpetrate such an act."

MacMahan said a second incident of racist graffiti was found in Thompson Hall on March 11.

"I am deeply upset by these incidents, for the pain this has caused the students to whom these messages were directed, and for the hurt this has caused to our entire campus community," he said in a second memo.

McMahan said as soon as university officials were made aware of the graffiti, they reached out to the targeted students and their families to offer support and begin an investigation.

Campus safety officers have been in contact with the City of Flint Police Department, as well as the FBI to investigate the incidents.

"Some people didn't really feel safe sleeping in the dorms," said Austin Flint, freshman.

Flint said the mood on campus has been somber, but he admits some students are still sharing pictures of the graffiti on social media.

"I didn't see it. I saw pictures of it, but no they were all in the women's bathroom. So, I didn't see them," Flint said.

He said he still feels safe on campus, but understands those who might not feel the same.

"Everyone has their concerns. I know a lot of parents are concerned, but yeah this is very out of the blue, very unordinary for Kettering," Flint said.

If you have any information on the graffiti you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.