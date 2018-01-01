Amy Poehler's directorial debut will have wine and lots of 'SNL' alums

Raise a glass to Amy Poehler, who is set to make her directorial debut.

Poehler has been lined up to star in and direct "Wine Country" for Netflix. The comedy is about longtime friends who go to Napa for the weekend to celebrate a 50th birthday, according to a logline.

In addition to Poehler, the cast includes Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer, Paula Pell, Maya Rudolph, Emily Spivey and features Tina Fey.

Poehler is also a producer on the film.

If this cast seems heavy in "SNL" alums, it's because it is. The women have spent a combined 39 seasons on "SNL" in front of the camera.

Pell and Spivey were writers on the long-running sketch show.

Spivey and another "SNL" writing alum, Liz Cackwoski, wrote the script for "Wine Country," which is set to begin principal photography later this month in Los Angeles and Napa, CA.

To mark the announcement, Netflix shared a video of Poehler and Co. on social media.

It ends with a tagline, "Your new favorite movie," which displays the exact level of confidence one would expect from Poehler and this cast.