Clear

All clear given after threat called in at World of Coca-Cola

The World of Coca-Cola is now back open after an earlier bomb threat closed the popular Atlanta site on Tuesday after...

Posted: Mar. 20, 2018 3:05 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2018 3:05 PM

The World of Coca-Cola is now back open after an earlier bomb threat closed the popular Atlanta site on Tuesday afternoon.

Scroll for more content...

The World of Coca-Cola was evacuated while authorities and law enforcement investigated the threat. The all-clear was given and the World of Coca-Cola is in the process of re-opening to guests.

An official statement was released after the threat was issued:

Today at our World of Coca-Cola attraction, we were notified of a potential threat to the safety of our guests. Out of an abundance of caution, we evacuated the facility while local law enforcement investigates the validity of the claims. We are closely monitoring the situation.

World of Coca-Cola will remain closed until further notice. We will re-open as soon as the safety of the building is confirmed.

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 23°
Austin
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye In The Sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Community Events