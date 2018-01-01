Clear

Steve Gleason hospitalized

Steve Gleason has been hospitalized.The former New Orleans Saints fan favorite said in a message posted to the...

Posted: Mar. 20, 2018 2:47 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2018 3:06 PM

Steve Gleason has been hospitalized.

The former New Orleans Saints fan favorite said in a message posted to the Team Gleason Facebook page that the hospitalization was a precautionary measure.

"I've spent the last few days at Ochsner Medical," the message read. "A precautionary measure, and not where I planned to spend my birthday, but I'll be home soon."

Gleason, who turned 41 on March 19, has been battling ALS since his diagnosis in 2011.

A well-received documentary now streaming on Amazon has followed the "tragedy & triumph" of battling the degenerative disease.

Messages of support have poured in since the announcement, with fans from around the globe wishing Gleason a speedy recovery.

