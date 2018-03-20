Clear

Cambridge Analytica suspends CEO Alexander Nix after undercover recordings air

Posted: Mar. 20, 2018 2:28 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2018 3:06 PM

Cambridge Analytica, the embattled data analytics company best known for its work on President Donald Trump's campaign, has suspended its CEO Alexander Nix in the wake of undercover reports showing him discussing potential bribery and entrapment.

Nix's suspension is immediate, "pending a full, independent investigation," the firm said in a statement.

The statement was released moments before Channel 4 News in the UK was due to air another report in a series of exposes about the work of the company.

Cambridge Analytica responds after CEO filmed discussing bribery and entrapment

"Mr. Nix's recent comments secretly recorded by Channel 4 and other allegations do not represent the values or operations of the firm and his suspension reflects the seriousness with which we view this violation," the statement said.

The statement also said that an independent investigation would take place with the company revealing its findings "in due course."

