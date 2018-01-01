Clear

Border Patrol finds two illegal aliens in trunk after pursuit

A pursuit by border agents led to the discovery of a teenage girl and an adult male, both Mexican nationals, in the t...

Posted: Mar. 20, 2018 2:09 PM
Updated: Mar. 20, 2018 3:07 PM

A pursuit by border agents led to the discovery of a teenage girl and an adult male, both Mexican nationals, in the trunk of a car.

The pursuit started when a 23-year-old Tucson woman in a Nissan Altima sped away from the Interstate 19 Immigration Checkpoint Friday afternoon after a Nogales Border Patrol Station agent tried to direct her to a secondary inspection area.

After the woman was stopped north of Sahuarita, agents searched the vehicle and discovered a 14-year-old female and a 30-year-old male, both identified as Mexican nationals, in the vehicle's trunk.

Agents arrested the woman for human smuggling and detained the Mexican nationals for immigration violations.

